iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by MA Private Wealth

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.42. 2,154,853 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

