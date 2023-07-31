iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $4,147,000. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,851.7% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Finally, KilterHowling LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.48. 275,399 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.34.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

