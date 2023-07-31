iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.96. 951,854 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.