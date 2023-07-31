iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.44

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.44 and last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 228317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.01.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,041 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,510 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,371,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,188,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

