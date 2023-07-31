iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,485,000.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.30. 228,317 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

