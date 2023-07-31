iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.01. 126,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.