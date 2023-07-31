iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.64. The stock had a trading volume of 873,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,383. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

