iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Decreased by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.89. 1,085,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,946. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

