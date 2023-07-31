iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $166.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,483. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

