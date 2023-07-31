iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $107.25. 1,834,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

