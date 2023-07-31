iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $117.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

