iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.22. 2,079,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $117.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

