iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 3.1% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,118,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.93. 318,301 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

