iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.20

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $94.99, with a volume of 68250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.92.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $774.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

