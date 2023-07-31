Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 63,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.04. 41,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.