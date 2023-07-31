Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 63,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ITRM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.04. 41,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
