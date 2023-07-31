J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. 277,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,627. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

