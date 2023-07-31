J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.24. 60,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,241. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average of $295.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.73.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.