J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 164,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,358. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

