J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 985 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

