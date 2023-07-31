J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,035 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.16. 28,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,295. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.