James D. Small III Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INSW stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $42.91. 659,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

