James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

JHX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

