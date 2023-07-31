Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 3,705,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,946,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Joby Aviation last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $41,518.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $420,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $41,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $81,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 574.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after buying an additional 44,186,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

