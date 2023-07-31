JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 15.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $49,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.20. 2,192,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

