Kailix Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 691,546 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 691,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,000. Constellium comprises approximately 7.4% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Constellium by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after buying an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Constellium by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.09. 638,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,353. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

