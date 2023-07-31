Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $16.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.