Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $760.30 million and $26.14 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,922,252,547 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,912,344,470.8587. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03829767 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $26,643,504.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

