Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 2.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,580. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.