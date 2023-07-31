Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,111. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

