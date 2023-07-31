Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

GIS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

