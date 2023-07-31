Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 23,510 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 24.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,868,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 370,859 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 162,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 71,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 549,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,046. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

