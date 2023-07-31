Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 19,194 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,932. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.