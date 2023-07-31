Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,724. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.05. 5,832,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,451,394. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $268.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.