Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,058 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 671,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,554. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

