Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

