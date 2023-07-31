Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.60

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 665488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
