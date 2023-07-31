Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.60

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 665488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.