Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Kenon Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KEN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Kenon has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

