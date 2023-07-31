Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 4,099,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $565,000.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

