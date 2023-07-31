KeyCorp Boosts Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $105.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $92.04. 53,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

