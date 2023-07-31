KeyCorp Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $400.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a one year low of $202.97 and a one year high of $370.28.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.