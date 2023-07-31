KeyCorp Increases Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $80.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 144,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,008,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,434,135 shares in the company, valued at $257,560,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

