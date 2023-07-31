Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,754,500 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 8,655,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 994.2 days.

Keyera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEYUF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316. Keyera has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Keyera from C$38.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

