Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 139,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 123,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $721.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

