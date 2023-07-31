Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.88. 1,674,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,974. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 764.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

