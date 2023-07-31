Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.88. 1,674,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,974. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 764.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
