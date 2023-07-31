Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 863,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,404,000 after purchasing an additional 116,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $557.72. The company had a trading volume of 362,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,966 shares of company stock worth $48,933,432. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

