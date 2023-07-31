Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Lowers Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,994 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.03. 4,357,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,107,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

