Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $452.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.