Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.39. The stock had a trading volume of 372,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $162.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.