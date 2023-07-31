Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 220 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after buying an additional 106,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,091,000 after buying an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Shares of A stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.86. 1,044,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

