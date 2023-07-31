Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 266 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 865,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 424,361 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in RB Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $1,577,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in RB Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 104,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $775,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,887. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

